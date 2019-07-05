Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Raised Its Position; As Facebook (Put) (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased by $1.54 Million Its Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 65.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $196.22. About 7.88 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 11/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable,’; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 6,739 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) by 112,044 shares to 127,434 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 6.43M shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office LP reported 1,255 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 3,217 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma reported 8.77 million shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 848,132 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,986 shares. Diversified Co owns 6,284 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management has 53,691 shares. Moreover, Capital has 3.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Int Incorporated Ca holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 62,555 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.6% or 32,336 shares. 1.23M were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Bragg Financial accumulated 26,509 shares. 10 holds 0.07% or 1,938 shares.

