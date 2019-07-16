Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Declined, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Decreased Position by $916,392

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 9,215 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,386 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 139,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 997,207 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis Oncology Suffers Setback, But Additional Options Remain – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza Wins EU Nod for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are These The Next Biotech Buyout Targets? – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Up 11.5% Since Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2018.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21,513 shares to 61,518 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 316,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 EPS, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 398,275 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,874 shares. Moreover, Art Llc has 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 243,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 72,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Samlyn Capital Ltd Company accumulated 370,840 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 933 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management LP has invested 0.24% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.9% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 31,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 7,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) CEO Don Young on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “William Noglows, Chairman of Cabot Microelectronics (NYSE: CCMP), Joins NuMat Technologies Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: November 16, 2017.