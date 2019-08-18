Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Lifted Holding by $684,000 as Share Price Rose; Centene Dek (CNC) Stock Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Upped Position by $2.04 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 33,347 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,517 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 400 shares. Northern Tru holds 52,297 shares. Needham Investment Ltd owns 1.13 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.07 million shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt has 35,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 35,137 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 14,647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Awm Invest Comm invested in 4.17 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 41,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,261 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $71.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

