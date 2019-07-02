Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $684,000; Brown Forman (BF.B) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $36.71 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 8,232 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 14,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Firsthand Capital Mngmt holds 35,000 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 33,500 shares. Ariel Invests Lc has 0.05% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.47M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 9,517 shares. Telemark Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 1.51 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company accumulated 375,212 shares. Rbf Cap Llc has 0.02% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1,667 shares. Citadel Llc owns 14,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% or 35,137 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 40,525 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 9,475 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).