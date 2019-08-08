Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Enersys (ENS) Position Held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 165.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 127,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 204,611 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 77,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 318,866 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 24,710 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnerSys Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EnerSys Completes Acquisition of the Alpha Technologies Group of Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 83,197 shares to 581,000 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) by 259,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.