Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Harvey Partners Lifted Position; Tortoise Capital Advisors Increases Position in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 4,059 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) by 278.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 80,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,102 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 28,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 130,558 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 235,703 shares to 11.04 million shares, valued at $375.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 17,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,138 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX).

