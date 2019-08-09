Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Upped Holding by $376,000 as Share Value Rose; Algert Global Trimmed Its Travelzoo (TZOO) Position by $778,050

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 59,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 27,113 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 86,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 48,754 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 18,386 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management Inc invested in 496,100 shares. Harvey Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 4.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 52,297 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) accumulated 440 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 636,772 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 274,070 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Rbf Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 60,845 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,700 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 35,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,647 are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1,667 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De holds 14,124 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 718 shares. Shell Asset has 18,155 shares. 2,796 are owned by Wells Fargo Com Mn. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 198,400 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 13,400 shares. One Trading Lp reported 4,243 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc has 489,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 72,401 shares. 455,526 are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 227,042 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 1,643 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 1,700 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

