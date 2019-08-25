Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Raised Its Position by $376,000 as Shares Rose; As 3M (MMM) Share Value Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased Position

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 17,542 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 19,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 375,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Firsthand Mgmt owns 35,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ariel Invs Llc accumulated 1.47M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 496,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 14,261 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Granahan Investment Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.53M shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.98% stake. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 14,647 shares. 33,500 are owned by Blair William Il. 9,517 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 12,860 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 396,952 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment Incorporated holds 75,620 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,940 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.21 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,744 shares. Motco has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winch Advisory Lc invested in 0.47% or 4,096 shares. Truepoint has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Merchants Corporation reported 0.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Everett Harris & Ca invested 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). British Columbia Invest owns 182,045 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company reported 2,870 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Opus holds 1.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,500 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 10,505 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares to 30,078 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) by 6,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

