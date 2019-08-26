Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Boosted by Ctc Llc

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 17,875 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – MacRumors: Cambridge Analytica Shutting Down After Facebook Data Scandal; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 19/03/2018 – SteelHouse CEO Says Facebook Is Very Protective of User Data (Video); 27/04/2018 – Facebook in damage limitation mode; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 41,700 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 274,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii LP stated it has 2.59 million shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma stated it has 1.53 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 41,700 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.51 million shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt owns 9,517 shares. Vanguard reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 309,807 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. 400 are held by Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Com. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 60,845 shares.

More important recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peloton Wealth Strategists has 11,425 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership reported 83,417 shares stake. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 6.17% or 4.12 million shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.64% or 410,700 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust accumulated 29,763 shares. Capital Sarl holds 0.74% or 35,715 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd invested in 22,873 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.25% or 1.18M shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 42,524 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Co reported 11,015 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,080 shares stake.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) by 1,642 shares to 42,227 shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,266 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call).