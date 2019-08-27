Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Ariel Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $721,800 as Stock Rose; Cbre Clarion Securities Increased Stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by $18.98 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 403,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.67M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 15,043 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 360,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 63,301 shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 301,250 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $67.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 281,001 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co holds 191,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 22,368 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 6.88M shares. Advisory Services Networks has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). South Dakota Council stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 13,712 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.08% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 2.55M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 203,125 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial has 6,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Clean Yield Grp Inc has 1.88% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cap Global Investors reported 0.16% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 9,475 shares. The New York-based Needham Invest Mgmt has invested 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 14,847 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 35,000 shares. Harvey Ptnrs Lc has 1.00M shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management owns 9,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Invests Ltd Liability holds 1.47M shares. Blackrock invested in 274,070 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 14,647 shares. 375,212 are owned by Hightower Advisors. First Republic Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 15,439 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

