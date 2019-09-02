Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Share Value Rose While Telemark Asset Management Boosted Holding by $684,000; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $450,340

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 7,893 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34M, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Awm Invest Comm stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Firsthand invested in 35,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 375,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Cetera Advisor Limited reported 12,860 shares stake. Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 636,772 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 41,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 98,285 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc reported 400 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 15,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd accumulated 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 40,525 shares. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 2.81% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 3.17 million shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $71.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

