Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Value Rose While Harvey Partners Has Boosted by $376,000 Its Position; Cambiar Investors Upped Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holding by $1.54 Million as Stock Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company's stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 21,937 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 38,457 shares as the company's stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.28 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.72 million, up from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 1.38M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 14,845 shares to 500,140 shares, valued at $54.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 56,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,383 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "HSBC: Uncertainties At Home – Seeking Alpha" on March 28, 2019