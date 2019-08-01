Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding Increased by Harvey Partners Llc; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding Held by Covalent Partners Llc

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $10.49 during the last trading session, reaching $127.55. About 3.49M shares traded or 116.96% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 79,520 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

