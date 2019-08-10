Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $684,000; Mount Lucas Management LP Increased Valero Energy (VLO) Stake by $1.07 Million as Stock Declined

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 66,665 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares to 338,978 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,210 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 33,566 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 226,831 shares. 134,654 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Investec Asset Limited reported 0.7% stake. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 686 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd owns 11,751 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 0.17% stake. Commercial Bank Of The West stated it has 23,837 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 10,567 shares. Moreover, First Natl Tru has 0.91% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Connecticut-based Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kepos Cap LP stated it has 12,256 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.76% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 156,829 shares. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 309,131 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $71.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).