Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Harvey Partners Upped Its Holding by $376,000 as Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Investure Upped Its Holding by $648,830 as Share Price Declined

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 2,150 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN)

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $177.01. About 3.24 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02 million shares to 308,307 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,765 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.00 million shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 2.81% or 3.17 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0% or 52,297 shares in its portfolio. 1,667 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 396,952 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Firsthand Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 305,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii Ltd Partnership holds 1.38% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 2.59 million shares. Ariel Invs Lc holds 0.05% or 1.47M shares. Awm Inv Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 14,261 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 1.07 million shares.

