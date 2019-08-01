Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Harvey Partners Lifted Stake; Tillys (TLYS) Holding Has Upped by Rk Capital Management Llc

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 202,744 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 61,511 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 54,361 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 0% or 285,066 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 83,635 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 20,957 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 103,697 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Arrowstreet LP has 0.02% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 667,702 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc holds 0.17% or 85,300 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 329,862 shares. 263,168 were reported by Bridgeway Cap. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 147,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 94,946 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 36,500 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 237,916 shares to 119,700 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,100 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 40,525 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 440 shares. Renaissance Technologies holds 0% or 41,700 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 52,297 shares. 1.13M were accumulated by Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Oaktop Cap Management Ii Limited Partnership owns 2.59 million shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Firsthand Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 35,000 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 3.17M shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 60,845 shares. 76,915 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has 0.04% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Cetera Advisor Ltd stated it has 12,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Advisors Ltd reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 496,100 shares. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.07 million shares.