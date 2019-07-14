Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Harvey Partners Boosted Its Position by $376,000; 3M Co (MMM) Holding Maintained by Viking Fund Management Llc

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 31,741 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 150,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A.

