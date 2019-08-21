Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Harvey Partners Boosted Its Holding; Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Cintas (CTAS) Stake as Stock Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $266.59. About 201,591 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 17,083 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 31.14 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset accumulated 0.33% or 38,700 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.02% or 13,594 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 402,379 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company owns 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,846 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 15,284 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 46 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 1,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd accumulated 23,088 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.23M shares. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 1.31 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 66,128 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,684 shares. Brookmont Cap Management has invested 0.22% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cintas (CTAS) Maintain Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Terex Plunges 36% in a Year: What’s Pulling the Stock Down? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air (SEE) Stock Rallies 28% YTD: What’s Driving it? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.