Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) Stock Price Rose While Capital International Lowered Holding by $819,434; Take (TTWO) Holder Skytop Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 397,648 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 3,358 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 7,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $215.84. About 132,650 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $675.93 million for 33.73 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,485 shares to 6,732 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 29,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).