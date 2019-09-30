Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Upped Its Stake by $47.83 Million; Glenview Capital Management Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 104.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 756,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.68M, up from 724,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 4.69 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 231,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 13.10 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72B, up from 12.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $248.42. About 476,398 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sivik Global Lc stated it has 60,300 shares. Invesco holds 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 6.37M shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 64,380 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 464,034 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1,108 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,060 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Twin Mngmt stated it has 82,040 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 3,825 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Burney Communication accumulated 20,821 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,550 shares. Aqr Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). World Asset Management holds 0.08% or 29,441 shares in its portfolio. Southpoint Capital Lp has 5.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.70M shares. 7,800 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 548,335 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $139.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 159,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 1.02 million shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc Cl A Adr (NASDAQ:YY) by 88,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 23, 2019 : PG, CMCSA, ABT, UTX, ASML, KMB, PGR, TEL, APH, NTRS, SYF, WAT – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Research Report Identifies Brookfield Asset Management, Becton, Dickinson, IPG Photonics, ASML Holding NV, American National Insurance, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.