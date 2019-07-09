Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) Shareholder Capital International Cut Position by $819,434 as Share Price Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Prospector Partners Trimmed by $307,510 Its Stake

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 40,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $211.74. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,358 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 7,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $206.85. About 347,490 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 33.13% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ASML’s profit will be $464.76M for 47.44 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 133,726 shares to 271,326 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 248,451 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corp invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 267,861 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors holds 14,504 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.7% or 2.96 million shares. Hudock Capital Gru has 5,148 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Frontier Invest Co reported 0.05% stake. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 21,233 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Company has 138,016 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bessemer Grp holds 1.60M shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Community Tru & has 2,693 shares. Carroll Fincl has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.