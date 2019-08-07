Asml Holding Nv Ny Reg Shs (ASML) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Lifted Holding by $686,764 as Stock Price Rose; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Newtyn Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.47 Million

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv Ny Reg Shs (ASML) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 9,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 6,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv Ny Reg Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $215.7. About 402,048 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.27M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 270,609 shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH)

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc (Put) by 61,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc (Put) by 867,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Cadence Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd accumulated 3,093 shares. Opus Point Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 11,353 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Gru has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 11,654 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Geode Cap Lc has 199,155 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,875 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0.01% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 243,782 shares. 598,107 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc. Vanguard Group holds 836,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.12M are owned by Blackrock. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 65,917 shares.

