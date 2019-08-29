Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stock Value Rose While Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Price Rose While Polaris Venture Management Company Cut Its Stake

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.54M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 112,959 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 37,915 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 32,548 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,934 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 21,601 shares. Amer Intl Group holds 0% or 38,679 shares in its portfolio. Alpinvest Prns Bv invested in 21,104 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Partner Fund Mngmt LP has 0.5% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.28M shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Jennison Associate Limited Liability invested in 487,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advisors Lc holds 39,770 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 1.25M shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 267,453 shares. 645 were accumulated by James Invest. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 683 Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 395,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 42,943 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 559,370 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $314.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC) by 183,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

