Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stock Value Rose While Connable Office Lifted by $310,012 Its Stake; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Price Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Holding by $596,750

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 398,942 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 429,592 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.46M for 8.62 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 34,135 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 1,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 71,813 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Cornerstone Advsr owns 256 shares. Eqis Cap has 3,294 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 12,800 are owned by Icon Advisers. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 1,133 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 263 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 7,956 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 9,969 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares to 54,757 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,939 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

