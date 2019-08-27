Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Shareholder Connable Office Has Lifted Its Position by $310,012 as Valuation Rose; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shares Rose While Cortland Advisers Decreased Its Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. It is down 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $213.76. About 191,158 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16M for 22.64 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.