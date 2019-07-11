Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Shareholder Connable Office Boosted Holding by $310,012; As Mednax (MD) Valuation Declined, Holder Cna Financial Trimmed Its Holding

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $208.6. About 113,873 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 60,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 76,721 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,261 shares to 641,200 shares, valued at $41.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,231 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.15 million for 7.79 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,735 shares to 19,590 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).