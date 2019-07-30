Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Holding by $7.14 Million; Insight 2811 Has Lifted Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $557,700 as Market Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 1002.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 46,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,694 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $229.19. About 244,866 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 2.36M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 47,429 shares. Welch And Forbes reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 14.88 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 9.03M shares stake. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 0.04% or 8,425 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 625 shares or 0% of the stock. 212,020 are held by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,200 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) L P, a New York-based fund reported 83,868 shares. Inverness Counsel owns 1.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 537,592 shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ASML Holding is Now Oversold (ASML) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp/China (Put) (NASDAQ:SINA) by 23,400 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 39,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DNKN).