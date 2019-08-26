Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Position Has Lifted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company; Mastec (MTZ) Holder Sg Capital Management Upped Stake by $11.73 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 10,608 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 8,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.99. About 264,913 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 535,367 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 28,429 shares to 56,038 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,219 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KLA: Eating Everyone’s Lunch (Except ASML) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for ASML Holding (ASML) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.