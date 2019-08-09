Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Market Value Rose While Connable Office Has Lifted Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, down from 208,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 571,061 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 14,875 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,231 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.