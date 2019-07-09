Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Holding Maintained by Connable Office Inc; Luxor Capital Group LP Holding in Ally Finl (Call) (ALLY) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (ALLY) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.89M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 3.03M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $206.61. About 508,632 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, Ally prepare for Fed rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways To Start Investing In College – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.51M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meet Group Inc by 1.96 million shares to 11.86M shares, valued at $59.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares to 54,757 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,939 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Standex International Corporation (SXI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.