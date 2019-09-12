Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Holding; Rivulet Capital Upped Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Market Value Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 20,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 31,073 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, down from 51,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $245.24. About 99,096 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.54M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.98 million, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 1.07M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 66,518 shares to 362,582 shares, valued at $182.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $680.84M for 38.32 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.