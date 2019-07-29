ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Both ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML Holding N.V. 193 0.00 N/A 6.36 31.57 Daqo New Energy Corp. 37 1.99 N/A 5.16 6.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Daqo New Energy Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ASML Holding N.V. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ASML Holding N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML Holding N.V. 0.00% 21.1% 12.2% Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 7.6% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

ASML Holding N.V.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Daqo New Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 2.14 beta which makes it 114.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ASML Holding N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ASML Holding N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.5% of ASML Holding N.V. shares and 42.5% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares. 0.4% are ASML Holding N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 76.4% of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASML Holding N.V. -0.4% 0.4% 10.05% 14.32% -0.65% 28.92% Daqo New Energy Corp. -0.88% 0.4% 1.66% 36.14% -42.12% 49.06%

For the past year ASML Holding N.V. was less bullish than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Summary

ASML Holding N.V. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Daqo New Energy Corp.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. Its TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions. In addition, the company provides TWINSCAN NXT platform, which enables improved imaging and overlay; and NXE system, an optical technology that utilizes reflective mirrors, as well as installed base products and services. Further, it produces dual-stage design lithography systems. ASML Holding N.V. markets and sells its products through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.