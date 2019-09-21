Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) Valuation Rose While General American Investors Company Has Decreased Stake by $1.45 Million; Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stock Price Rose While Nwi Management LP Increased Holding by $1.26 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 478,322 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 170,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.53M, down from 177,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $245.79. About 689,535 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $686.63 million for 38.40 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 75,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ).

