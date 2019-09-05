ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Touches $236.94 High on Sep, 5; Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers has $3400 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33’s average target is 17.27% above currents $28.14 stock price. Scorpio Tankers had 4 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. See Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $253.53 target or 7.00% above today’s $236.94 share price. This indicates more upside for the $100.27B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $253.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.02 billion more. The stock increased 4.25% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $236.94. About 280,842 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $100.27 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 34.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a system??s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $677.07M for 37.02 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 79,714 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Tankers; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss $31.8M; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Product Tankers; 01/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Commitments for New Loan Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Rev $156.4M; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 10/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes