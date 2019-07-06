Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Value Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding; Nucor (NUE) Holder Petroleum & Resources Increased Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 17,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $209.75. About 374,063 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.75 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,400 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Limited. Cap World Invsts owns 6.50 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 32,150 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 6,085 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 1.72% or 165,242 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 912,708 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited owns 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 83,438 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.92% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 134,020 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 453,420 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.02% or 3,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 638,855 shares. Palouse Mngmt Inc reported 66,925 shares stake.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor Reaping Fat Profits, But Worries Of Prices And Capacity Loom Over The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Nucor Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor -3% after forecasting Q1 earnings below expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,284 shares to 27,658 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).