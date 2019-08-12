Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Rose While Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $2.62 Million; Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Upped Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 5,363 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 19,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 133,440 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 248,347 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $669.52M for 33.68 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares to 609,770 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 302,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,670 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Citigroup stated it has 13,603 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 376,870 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James accumulated 1,800 shares. Hightower Llc reported 110,957 shares. Greenwich Inv Management holds 126,255 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 158,723 are owned by Pnc Financial Gp. Salzhauer Michael has 23,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 43,383 shares.