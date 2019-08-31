Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Rose While Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Position by $940,000; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stake by $4.28 Million; Valuation Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 796,053 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $222.61. About 357,642 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 2,102 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 60,990 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,276 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 8,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc accumulated 5.5% or 146,602 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,894 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 12,688 shares. Argi Ser Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fil Ltd holds 0.11% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Street accumulated 703,550 shares. 13D Lc reported 4.67% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chilton Comm Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 54,268 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 0.15% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.