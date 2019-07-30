Asml Holding N V (ASML) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Upped Position; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $37.89 Million as Stock Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $228.23. About 178,590 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 2.26M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 435.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

