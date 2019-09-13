ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Reaches $249.96 52-Week High; Last Week ON Semiconductor (ON) Analysts

The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high and has $264.96 target or 6.00% above today’s $249.96 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $104.82B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $264.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.29B more. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $249.96. About 195,335 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+

Among 5 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ON Semi has $26 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $21.70’s average target is 7.69% above currents $20.15 stock price. ON Semi had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 27 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) rating on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $14.5 target. Raymond James upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Monday, August 19 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Mizuho. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $26 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $14.5 Maintain

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $670.92M for 39.06 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for ASML Holding (ASML) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $104.82 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 35.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a system??s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.