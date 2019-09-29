Asml Holding N V (ASML) Market Valuation Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Position; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Holding Maintained by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 183.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 9,050 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, up from 3,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 194,669 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 1,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 19,170 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.71. About 495,749 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $673.53M for 38.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares to 41,500 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 2,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ASML +5% beats Q2 EPS, guides Logic strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ASML Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,675 shares to 19,884 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,494 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).