Asml Holding N V (ASML) Holder Sands Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $16.06 Million; Lpl Financial Has Cut Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $302,148

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 77,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645.62M, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $245.79. About 689,535 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $560,000, down from 6,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 395,639 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 395,565 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $137.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 226,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $686.63 million for 38.40 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

