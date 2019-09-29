Asml Holding N V (ASML) Holder Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Forest Hill Capital Upped Holding in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) by $1.05 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 4,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 71,770 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92M, down from 76,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.71. About 496,049 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 434,357 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21,300 shares to 340,065 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,828 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Communications reported 12,500 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 210,170 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 22,740 shares. First Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Gam Ag has 38,540 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.1% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Credit Suisse Ag owns 56,706 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 68,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 183,371 shares.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $673.53 million for 38.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.