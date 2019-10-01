Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) Holder General American Investors Company Trimmed Its Holding; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder City Holding Company Lifted Stake

City Holding Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 20,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $175.82. About 15.02 million shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 07/05/2018 – Business Sweden: Facebook Expands in Luleå – Confirming Sweden as a World-class Destination for Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s blockchain experiment raises eyebrows; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ACCURACY OF THIS DATA HAS BEEN EXTREMELY EXAGGERATED; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance,” former company exec Mike Hoefflinger says. But says it’s more a lack of anticipating the future; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc analyzed 7,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 170,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.53 million, down from 177,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $103.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $245.92. About 561,967 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML Holding NV New York Registry Shares (ASML) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European tech earnings: ASML, Ericsson – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Semiconductor Demand Uncertain, KeyBanc Presents Stock Ideas – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Is Outperforming Its Semiconductor Equipment Peers – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Company/ by 4,526 shares to 47,547 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 35,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,137 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $674.41 million for 38.43 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.