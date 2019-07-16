ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) EPS Estimated At $1.09; Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Akorn (AKRX) Holding

Analysts expect ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report $1.09 EPS on July, 17 before the open.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 33.13% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. ASML’s profit would be $462.84M giving it 47.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, ASML Holding N.V.’s analysts see -23.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $206.76. About 659,499 shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Akorn Inc (AKRX) stake by 87.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 1.76M shares as Akorn Inc (AKRX)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 248,136 shares with $873,000 value, down from 2.01 million last quarter. Akorn Inc now has $546.19M valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 827,127 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 69.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS PROPOSED AKORN TO CONDUCT OWN PROBE; 17/04/2018 – Akorn May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Consecutive Drop; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Adds Orbital ATK, Cuts Akorn: 13F; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: As Fresenius accuses Akorn of ‘blatant fraud,’ FDA cites complaints of ‘black gunk’ in Akorn products; 22/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn; 23/04/2018 – AKORN: FRESENIUS ATTEMPT TO END TRANSACTION WITHOUT MERIT; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Akorn, Inc. Sues Fresenius For Consummation Of Merger Agreement After Its Termination By Fresenius; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn, Inc. (AKRX); 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS AMONG OTHERS, FRESENIUS’ INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION FOUND MATERIAL BREACHES OF FDA

Among 3 analysts covering Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Akorn has $8 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.33’s average target is 22.81% above currents $4.34 stock price. Akorn had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Akorn shares halted pending news – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter Nasdaq:AKRX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akorn to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akorn launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Akorn (AKRX) Announces Launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp increased At Home Group In stake by 480,818 shares to 793,220 valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped A stake by 43,212 shares and now owns 96,733 shares. Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $87.80 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 29.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Five: G7 – deep in the Woods? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “European shares flat, Bayer boosted by new Roundup ruling – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Europe closes higher as upbeat China data boosts German shares – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.