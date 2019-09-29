ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of ASML Holding N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ASML Holding N.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ASML Holding N.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML Holding N.V. 182,443,442.84% 19.90% 11.50% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ASML Holding N.V. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ASML Holding N.V. 420.97M 231 36.83 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

ASML Holding N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio ASML Holding N.V. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ASML Holding N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML Holding N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.27 2.66

ASML Holding N.V. presently has a consensus price target of $276, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. The potential upside of the rivals is 116.42%. Based on the results shown earlier, ASML Holding N.V. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ASML Holding N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASML Holding N.V. -4.81% 3.65% 7.96% 25.75% 3.87% 43.18% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year ASML Holding N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASML Holding N.V. are 2.7 and 1.6. Competitively, ASML Holding N.V.’s competitors have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. ASML Holding N.V.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ASML Holding N.V.

Volatility & Risk

ASML Holding N.V. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ASML Holding N.V.’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ASML Holding N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ASML Holding N.V.’s competitors beat ASML Holding N.V. on 6 of the 6 factors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. Its TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions. In addition, the company provides TWINSCAN NXT platform, which enables improved imaging and overlay; and NXE system, an optical technology that utilizes reflective mirrors, as well as installed base products and services. Further, it produces dual-stage design lithography systems. ASML Holding N.V. markets and sells its products through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.