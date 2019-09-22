ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analysts See $1.60 EPS; Shorts at Ehealth (EHTH) Raised By 3.18%

Analysts expect ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 13.98% from last quarter’s $1.86 EPS. ASML’s profit would be $686.63M giving it 38.40 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, ASML Holding N.V.’s analysts see 25.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $245.79. About 688,996 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) had an increase of 3.18% in short interest. EHTH’s SI was 1.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.18% from 1.61M shares previously. With 529,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s short sellers to cover EHTH’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.36% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 895,606 shares traded or 51.76% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $105.48 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 35.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 283.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. WOLF DALE B had bought 2,000 shares worth $210,095. $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Brooke Beth A..

Among 3 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth has $17300 highest and $8700 lowest target. $132.25’s average target is 68.28% above currents $78.59 stock price. eHealth had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,604 are held by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 51,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 46,042 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 211,131 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 37 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 3,262 shares. Parkside State Bank & Trust invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 37,800 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Kbc Grp Nv reported 6,849 shares. 12,800 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mgmt. Sei Invests holds 19,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,591 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com accumulated 30,000 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).