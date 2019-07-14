Asml Hol (ASML) Valuation Rose While Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Its Holding by $792.44 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Lowered Holding by $89.73 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00 million, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 398,942 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 33.13% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ASML’s profit will be $463.08M for 47.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinks C (NYSE:BCO) by 15,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Californ (Put) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,000 shares, and has risen its stake in National (NYSE:NNN).

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.