Asml Hol (ASML) Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cwh Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00M, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.69. About 309,054 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 1.51 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $673.31 million for 33.70 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

