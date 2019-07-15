ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

We are comparing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares and 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.18%
|-3.64%
|14.65%
|0.94%
|-9.13%
|16.19%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
