ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

We will be comparing the differences between ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.53 N/A -3.00 0.00

Demonstrates ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.